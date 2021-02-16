Donald Ross Harless Jr., 63, passed away Friday, February 12 at Watauga Medical Center.
He was born August 23, 1957, to the late Rev. Ross Harless and Edna Holman Harless.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Linda Goodman Harless. He also leaves behind his daughters, Shanda Richards and husband Robert, Amanda Sumner and husband Wes, Donna Campbell and husband Anthony; and his sons, Cole and wife Jinger, Dillon and wife Cynthia. Donald was blessed with thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is survived by three brothers, the Rev. Robert Harless (Peggy), Tim Harless, the Rev. Mark Harless (Sherrie); and six sisters, Janet Phillips (Ken), Naomi Lamoreaux, Karen Lambert, Bonnie Phillips (Ronnie), Patsy Mash (Donnie), and Amy Miller (Eric).
Donald loved to pick and cut up with his family; above all else, he loved his grandchildren. Donald never met a stranger and kept everyone on their toes and laughing. His family is thankful he is no longer in pain and that he is in a better place. Donald will be deeply missed.
Funeral Services were held on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church by the Rev. Mark Harless and the Rev. Robert Harless. Burial followed in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 2 p.m. until -3 p.m., one hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers appreciated, or memorials may be made to the family in care of Badger Funeral Home; 300 E. Main Street, West Jefferson, NC 28694.