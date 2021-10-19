Dora Turner Smith, 78 of West Jefferson, N.C.,died Monday, October 4, 2021 at Wilkes Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Smith was born December 5, 1942 in Ashe County to the late Joseph and Elza Perkins Turner. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Priscilla Smith Wood; sisters, Maxine Trotter, Ilene Poe and Wilma Shepherd; and brothers, Linville, Lillard and Joe Allen Turner.
She was lovingly known as Grannie Dorie to her grandchildren and was often heard saying “whatever that youngin wants”. She and her son had a great basketball rivalry, she was team Duke and he was team Carolina. In addition to watching Duke play, she also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, collecting dolls, bears and owls and working in her flower garden.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Severt Cemetery by the Rev. Lloyd Day.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband, Ralph Smith; one son, Daniel Smith and wife Joyce of Canton; three sisters, Ruth White of Lexington, Mary Hopkins of West Jefferson and Cathryn Ashley of Warrensville; grandchildren, Crystal Wood Johnson and husband Will of Wilkesboro, Whitney Wood of Kingsport, TN and Roxanne Priest; and great-grandchildren, Bentley and Emsley Johnson. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family would like to give special recognition to some very dear people for their concern and compassion in caring for Dora and her family; Patty Woodie, Becky Stidims, Kim Campbell, Dr. Pinkerton, ICU and third floor staff of Wilkes Regional Medical Center, Accordius Nursing Home of Wilkesboro and Badger Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to assist with funeral and medical expenses c/o Badger Funeral Home, 300 E. Main St., West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.