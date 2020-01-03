Dorman Rex Jordan, 74, of Fleetwood, N.C., passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at Watauga Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Jordan was born on July 2, 1945 in Ashe County, N.C., to the late Grady and Lessie Jordan. He was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Wayne and Doyle "Monk" Jordan; and one sister, Jude Jordan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sue Miller Jordan; four daughters, Kelly Holleman and her husband, Jody, of North Wilkesboro, Hope Jordan of Raleigh, Heather Jordan of West Jefferson and Brooke Sturgill and her husband, Jason, of West Jefferson; seven grandchildren, Emma, Sydney, Grady, Hadley, Jordan, Quinton and Easton; two sisters, Shirley Osborne and her husband, Robert, of Crumpler, and Jo Hash of Jefferson along with several nieces and nephews.
Rex was a blessed man. He loved God, family, work, and making people laugh.
After being saved at a young age, Rex rededicated his life in October 1998 and remained a faithful servant of Christ ever since.
Rex loved being a father to his girls. He wanted to make them strong, independent women who would stand by their convictions.
Rex worked as a plumber for more than 15 years before achieving his independent plumbing license and beginning his own business in 1983. He continued the work he loved as much as he could even after selling his shop in 2000.
Anyone who knew Rex at any stage of his life knew he was an overcomer. From the obstacles of losing a father at an early age, to running a business, to the medical issues that mounted up his last 20 years. Rex never complained. He never failed. He never quit.
Rex loved life. He enjoyed a good story, and had a light-hearted manner to his relationships with friends and family. Rex could be counted on by his friends and neighbors to do what he could to help. Early on one of his daughters summed it up best when she stated, My daddy's a pwumber. He can do anything. That is how we will always see Rex.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff of Watauga Medical Center and Dr. Suzanne McAdams for the loving care they showed Rex and his family.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charles McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in the Big Flatts Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to funeral services from 1:00 until 3:00 pm at Boone Family Funeral Home.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Brain Injury Association of North Carolina (BIANC) 6604 Six Forks Road, Suite 104 Raleigh NC 27615 or Ebenezers Children's Home, 1006 Byrd Ridge Road, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.