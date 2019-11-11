Mrs. Dorothy Merle Byers Osborne, better known as Dot, 84, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Friday morning, November 8, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Osborne was born in Millers Creek, N.C., on July 9, 1935 to the late Eria and Bessie Mae Church Byers. She enjoyed flower arranging, doing crafts and working in her flower garden.
She was also preceded in death by a sister and four brothers.
Mrs. Osborne is survived by her husband, Ron Osborne; a son, Roger Osborne and wife, Linda, of West Jefferson; two daughters, Susan Farmer and husband, Bill, of West Jefferson and Angie Hereford and husband, David, of Las Cruces, New Mexico; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
