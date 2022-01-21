Earl Dean Ham, 82, of Lansing, N.C., died Saturday, January 15, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Ham was born September 13, 1939 to the late Elmer Lee and Mae Ham.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Faye Ham; his two brothers, Joe Ham and Jerry Ham; and his brother-in-law, Fairley Davis.
Mr. Ham was a Sales Professional at West Jefferson Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC. His hobbies varied over his lifetime such as being outdoors, building things and spending time with his family, friends and customers. His job earned him the nickname “The Living Legend.” He loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also loved his family at Long Branch Baptist Church where he was a member.
Mr. Ham is survived by one daughter, Donna Sue Ham of Wilkesboro NC; one son, James Dean Ham of Beckley WV; one granddaughter, Emily Ham and grandson, Ethan Ham, both of Lansing NC; two sisters, Linda Davis and Brenda Blevins and husband, J.D., both of Lansing NC; two great-grandsons and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Evan Roten and the Rev. Larry Shepherd. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens with military rites. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 3:00 pm p.m.
The family respectfully requests no food please. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Attention: Ashe County, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Suite #104, Greensboro, North Carolina 27409.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Ham's arrangements.