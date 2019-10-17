Eddie Joe Mash, 64, of Fox Run Lane, West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Monday morning, October 14, 2019, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care in Hudson.
Eddie was born May 18, 1955 in Ashe County, N.C., a son of the late David Everett Mash and Nellie Miller Mash.
He is survived by two sisters, Grace Harless of West Jefferson, and Louise Mahaffy of Bare, Delaware; one brother, Clay Mash of Jefferson; and his adopted family and caregivers, Elizabeth McManus and Stacy Parker, both of West Jefferson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Bruce, Harold, Bart, and Dave Mash.
Memorial services for Eddie Joe Mash will be conducted a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
Online condolences may be sent to the Mash family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service, in Boone, is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented