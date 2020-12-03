Mr. Edgar Junior Williams, 95, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away on November 30, 2020 at Margate Health and Rehab.
He was born on September 25, 1925 in Ohio. Mr. Williams is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Naoma Crawford Williams.
Survivors include his wife, Zelma Lambert Williams of Jefferson, NC; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Jefferson, NC on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:30pm. The Rev. Tommy Dollar and the Rev. Kirby McNeill will officiate. Military rites will be conducted.
The care of Mr. Williams has been entrusted to High Country Services. Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com