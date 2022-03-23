Mr. Edison Mack Taylor, better known as “Mack,” 86, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Sunday evening, March 20, 2022 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. at West Jefferson City Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Rizoti, the Rev. Michael Lea and the Rev. Ken Morris officiating with military rites.
Mr. Taylor was born in Ashe County on June 6, 1935 to the late Edward “Ed” Foster and Carrie Lee Hardin Taylor. He served in the United States Army, as Combat Medic. Mack worked at Sprague Electric, Heigh Myers and Carolina Tire. He enjoyed watching Appalachian State University play football, gardening and supplying his family and the community with crops. He also served as a deacon at First Baptist Church for many years, until he moved to Friendly Grove Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Allen K. Taylor and a sister, Colleen Taylor Weaver.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife, Jean Grogan Taylor; a son, Greg Taylor (Rachel), of Boone; a daughter, Robin Miller (Brandon), of Warrensville; two step daughters, Brenda Everhart (Sam), of Lexington and Teresa Goodman (Greg), of West Jefferson; a brother, Ron Taylor (Angie), of West Jefferson; a grandson, Wesley Barker, of Carrboro, NC; a step grandson, Tanner Goodman, of West Jefferson; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family requests no food please!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Friendly Grove Baptist Church, 444 Buck Mountain Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Boone Family Funeral Home, Inc. of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.