Edith Kavel Taylor Rose, 88 of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Edith was born November 7, 1932 to the late Walter Granville Taylor and Bertha Earle Greer Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Howard Breece Rose; grandchild, Valerie Renee Jones; brothers, James, Frank, Glen, Sam, Ernest and Wade Taylor; and sisters, May Dorsey, Faye Lewis, Annie Ruth Taylor, Ruby Byrd, Pearl Dorsey and Mary Clyde Taylor.
Edith loved the Lord and all her family with all her might. She was wise beyond her years and always had something profound to say at the exact moment you needed to hear it. Anyone who ever met Edith will never forget her and will surely remember her for her love, kindness and generous heart. Those of us left behind will work hard to make her proud and will carry her in our hearts forever.
Private graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in the Taylor Family Cemetery by the Rev. J. D. Walton and Brother Nathan Jones.
Mrs. Rose is survived by two sons, Kenneth Breece Rose and wife Janette of West Jefferson and Randall Keith Rose and wife Tina of Foscoe; daughter, Sharon Edith Richardson and husband David of West Jefferson; brother, Jones Taylor of Jefferson; four grandchildren, Jennifer Bumgarner and husband Billy of New Bern, Nathan Jones and wife Amy of Jefferson, Johnathan and Emily Austin both of Foscoe; three great-grandchildren, Michael Baldwin, and Joshua Baldwin both of New Bern and Marie Jones of Jefferson; and great-great-grandchild, Callie Rose Baldwin. Several nieces, nephews and lifelong friend, Virginia Poe also survive.
Edith’s family would like to thank all the family, friends, neighbors and other caregivers for all the love and support provided to Edith over the years.
Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to Ashe Humane Society, PO Box 1776, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
