Edith Pierce Jones, 101, a former resident of West Jefferson, NC, passed away on March 18, 2020, in Winston Salem, NC.
Born January 12, 1919, on her parents’ farm along the South Fork of New River in Ashe County, NC, she was the fourth of five children born to Edgar Virgil Pierce and Maude Reeves Pierce. Edith was a graduate of Nathans Creek High School and earned her diploma in secretarial training from the Woman’s College in Greensboro, NC. She began her long career in government service with the Ashe County Board of Education as Superintendent Secretary and later as County Accountant at the 1904 Ashe County Courthouse. She also owned and operated the Parkview Tourist Home in West Jefferson for over thirty years. She married Dr. Clyde Jones in 1948 and had one son, Clyde Thomas Jones, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Jones, M.D.; her parents, Edgar Virgil and Maude Reeves Pierce; brothers, Reeves Pierce and Don Pierce; two half-brothers, Dale Pierce and Kyle Pierce; and two sisters, Logene Pierce Payne and Iva Pierce Kaszeta.
Edith loved the people of Ashe County and loved living in West Jefferson. She was active in many community organizations. She was an officer and trustee of Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church for over 70 years. Always eager to meet new people and see new places, Edith traveled the world. Her international missions of friendship and goodwill took her to 25 countries on six continents and every state in the U.S. Friends from around the globe came to visit her in West Jefferson.
In 2009, the Town of West Jefferson proclaimed “Edith Jones Day” in recognition of her lifetime efforts for the betterment and beautification of the town. A plaque dedicates the Edith Jones Flower Garden in the Town Park across the street from her home. In 2010, she received the Ashe County Senior Volunteer of the Year Award. In 2015, Edith was honored by West Jefferson to lead the towns First Centennial Parade as Grand Marshall.
Edith is survived by her son. Clyde Thomas (Tom) Jones, Jr., (Diane Berg) of Winston Salem.
Due to the Public Health Emergency there is no memorial service scheduled at this time. The family also requests no flowers or visitations. For those who wish, a memorial contribution may be made to the charity of their choice.
