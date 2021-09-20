Mrs. Edna “Pearl” Brown Osborne, 90, of Creston, N.C., the Rich Hill Community passed away Thursday night, September 16, 2021 at her daughter’s home.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Monday September 20, 2021 at Big Laurel Church of Christ and Christion Union with the Rev. Darrell Graybeal and the Rev. Mike Farmer officiating. Burial followed in the Brown Cemetery.
The family received friends from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, prior to the funeral service.
Mrs. Osborne was born in Ashe County on November 25, 1930 to the late Arthur Benjamin and Sarah Ida Campbell Brown. She worked many years at Wood’s Grocery. She enjoyed reading her Bible and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pearl was a wonderful cook and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Conley Osborne; a son, James Richard Osborne; two sisters, Lu Desautels and Marie Coppedge; and a brother, Charles Walter Brown.
Mrs. Osborne is survived by a daughter, Nancy Rupard (Peanut), of Creston; a sister, Jewel Roten, of Creston; two grandchildren, Matthew Rupard (Jessica), of Jefferson and Clay Rupard (Cheyenne), of Wade, NC; four great-grandchildren, Emma, Sara, Etta and Chloe; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family respectfully requests no flowers please. Memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28640.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.