Edward Blaine Phillips, 87 of Jefferson, N.C., died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Phillips was born June 2, 1934 in Ashe County to the late Ira and Ella Mae Walters Phillips. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Grace Phillips, brothers-in-law, Eugene Howell, Earl Dean Howell, Ralph Howell and Roger Howell; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Howell Phipps.
Everyone has some jewels in their family and Blaine was definitely one of ours. Blaine loved the Lord and is now with Him in Heaven. He was a kind and caring man with a quick wit that people enjoyed. He loved his wife and daughter dearly and was a father to many of his nieces and nephews.
He always had time for those who had time for him. He was a proud man who never showed emotion or wanted you to know that he cared. Those close to him could feel his love without a word ever being spoken. To know this man was to love him. He would read books by Clive Cussler while holding his daughter in their recliner. He and Geneva enjoyed watching Judge Judy every evening. He was well known as an expert clock repair technician. He also enjoyed fixing cars and watches.
Mr. Phillips is survived by his wife, Geneva Howell Phillips and brother, Gary Phillips (Sue) of Kannapolis; brothers-in-law, Dale Howell (Jan), Ronnie Howell and Mike Howell (Cathy) all of Jefferson; and sisters-in-laws, Hilda Brookshire of Wilkesboro and Freda Hardy (Paul) of Jefferson. Several nieces and nephews also survive