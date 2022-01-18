Eugene passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 13, after a brief stay at Watauga Medical Center.
He was born to the late Noah “Ted” and Hazel Cook Parlier in Todd, North Carolina. He worked in manufacturing, retiring from Bosch Corporation with 35 years of service as a department manager. Eugene would often reflect on the farm work and rural living he enjoyed while growing up in a community along the New River. He was loyal and devoted to his friends and family.
He had a passion for excelling - modeling it and encouraging it in his family members. Eugene, graduated from Beaver Creek High School in 1959 and proudly served in the National Guard where he earned the designation as “Solider of The Year.” He was affectionately known as Papa P to his grandchildren and their friends. Steady and devote, Papa P planned his schedule around the activities of his grandchildren so he could be present for their ball games, events, or dance competitions. Eugene enjoyed the Christian fellowship and worship at Bald Mountain Baptist Church. He also enjoyed gardening, wildlife, traveling, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Vivian Parlier Goodman. He is survived by two daughters, Judy Parlier Current and husband Cameron of West Jefferson and Cynthia Parlier Thomas and husband David of East Bend; two grandchildren, Caroline and Camden Current; one devoted sister Barbara Parlier Gentry and husband Bobby of Abingdon, Virginia; nieces and nephews; Beverly Gentry Wright, Lisa Gentry Greenway, Richard Goodman, and Kim Goodman Poe.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Boone Family Funeral Home with the Reverends John Elledge and Lawrence Goodman officiating. The Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Bethany Church Cemetery. The family requests those attending to wear a face covering.
Memorials can be made to Bald Mountain Church,1460 Bald Mountain Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
