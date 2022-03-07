Edward M. "Red" Knapp, 85, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022 after a brief illness.
Forever known as Red, he was a beloved husband, father, and friend.
He is survived by his three children, Kurt, Denise and Randy; four grandchildren, Geena, Ian, Alayna and Emily; and his brother, Walter. He was predeceased by his first and only love, and wife of 64 years, Barbara.
Ed was a teamster for 40 years before retiring and moving to the beautiful mountains of North Carolina, where he and Barbara enjoyed the simple mountain life. His greatest passion, besides Barbara, was flying, and he was a dedicated and meticulous pilot that amassed thousands of hours in the air.
He was a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment, as well as a lifelong member of the NRA. Though not a hunter, he was passionate about all shooting sports and enjoyed spending time at the range. He also loved languages and was fluent in German, Japanese and could hold his own conversationally in Spanish, with a little Russian thrown in for good measure. He belonged to the local German club and looked forward to the time spent there conversing with the members.
He had a strong faith in God, and a strong love for this country and all it stood for. He was honorably discharged after serving time in the army. All those that knew him, knew him to be a man of very strong convictions that would not hesitate to voice his position, no matter the time, no matter the place.
In accordance with Ed's wishes, no formal services will be held, but a potluck fellowship meal will be held after services on March 13, 2022, at the Covenant Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church located at 2237 N. Hwy 16 Jefferson, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers and the like, Ed would want you to vote conservatively.