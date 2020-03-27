Elizabeth Ann Hall, better known as "Annie", 84 of Laurel Springs, N.C., was born July 23, 1935 in Ashe County.
She left her earthly home and entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
She was a faithful member of Glendale Springs Missionary Baptist Church. A precious Christian mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who sacrificed greatly all her life for her family. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. The door to her home were always open to everyone where a good meal, kind words and an invitation to church would be given. The Holy Bible was the guide for her life. She was the rock and heartbeat of our home and family and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, of 44 years, Paul Allen Hall; a brother and two sisters.
She is survived by her children, Paul David (Sharon) Hall of Sedro Wolley, Washington, Georgiann (Aaron) Miller of Yadkinville, Ronnie (Regina) Hall, of Jefferson, Jackie (Greg) Chatham, of West Jefferson, Jennifer Hall (Wade) of Purlear, Sammie (Joan) Hall, of Todd; grandchildren, Miranda & Jeff Hobson, Shane & Beth Hall, Keith & Amanda Miller, Luke Hall, Wesley & Scarlett Howell, Miranda & Jason Adams, Brian & Sonya Chatham, Allen Hall, Caitlyn Hall; great-grandchildren, Rachel Hobson, Nathan Hobson, Anna Vannoy, Noah Vannoy, Andrew Adams, Tyler Adams, Mason Howell, Lily Hall, Nate Hall, Owen Miller, Nolan Miller. Also survived by several nieces and nephews, friends, neighbors and church family who were dear to her heart.
The family will be at the home place at 1193 Roe Hunt Road in Laurel Springs. Private graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Roans Creek Cemetery with Pastor Rickie Triplett and the Rev. Russell Sheets officiating.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
