Mrs. Elizabeth Graybeal McRimmon, 92, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Thursday morning, May 13, 2021 at Abbotswood Senior Living in Raleigh under Transitions Life Care.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Mount Jefferson Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Will Heyward officiating. Burial followed in the West Jefferson City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday at Mount Jefferson Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. McRimmon was born in Ashe County on June 29, 1928 to the late Bernard and Hessie Reeves Graybeal. She spent most of her adult life in Greensboro where she was a charter and active member of Starmount Presbyterian Church. She and her husband retired to West Jefferson where they became members of Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and will be missed by all.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Allen Stuart McRimmon, Sr.; a son, Allen S McRimmon, Jr.; and a brother, BB Graybeal, Jr.
She is survived by one son, Gray McRimmon (Lee Abrons), of Naples, FL; one sister, Myrtle Brown of Boone; sister-in-law, Ann Graybeal of Burlington; two grandchildren, Amy Blackwelder (Derek) and Ben McRimmon; and two great-grandchildren, Bella and Nolan McRimmon, along with many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mount Jefferson Presbyterian Church, PO Box 782, West Jefferson, NC 28694 or SECU Family House at UNC Hospitals, 123 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27517.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.