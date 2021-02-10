Elmer Earl Lewis, better known as Bill, 87 of Creston, N.C., died Monday, February 8, 2021 at his home.
Bill was born in Ashe County on Thursday, September 14, 1933 to the late Bud and Mary Jane Weaver Lewis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Lee Lewis, Everette Lewis, Blaine Lewis; sisters, Ollie Stanley, Gladys Bennett, Hattie Shaw, Marie Criswell, Pearl Finley; and his son-in-law, Jerry Wood.
Bill enjoyed gardening, walking, and was an avid reader prior to his illness. He retired from Phoenix Chair and Pond Mountain Fire Department, where he was a founding member. Bill was a steadfast member and ordained deacon of Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church.
Mr. Lewis is survived by, his wife and caregiver of 63 years, Kathleen Blevins Lewis; two daughters, Betty Lewis Wood of Creston and Perky Karmire and husband John of Wake Forest; three grandchildren, Justin Wood and wife Monica of Creston, Jessica Goodman and husband Billy of West Jefferson, and Gannon Karmire and wife Christine of Holly Springs; seven great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Wood, Gwyneth Wood, Caitlin Wood, Elizabeth Goodman, Kelsie Goodman, Adam Goodman and Molly Goodman; one brother, Wayne Lewis and wife Jane of Crumpler; special friends and neighbors, Jeff, Sherry and Caroline Lambert; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers of Medi Home Hospice for their care and support they provided to Bill and the family during this time of illness and loss.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens by the Rev. David Ward and Pastor Brian Weaver.
Mr. Lewis lay in state from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present for the lie in state.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers or food, memorials may be made to Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church, 1926 Rock Fence Road, Creston, NC 28615.
