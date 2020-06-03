Elsie Miller Bowen, 83 of West Jefferson, N.C., died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Margate Health & Rehab Center.
Elsie was born August 22, 1936 in Ashe County to the late Carl and Bessie Faircloth Miller. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Louise Osborne, Dorothy Parsons and Thelma Maye. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and attended as long as her health allowed.
Funeral services were held 2 PM Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Tommy Dollar and the Rev. George Grubb. Burial followed in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Bowen is survived by, her sons, Charles Rhodes and wife, Mary of West Jefferson and Thomas Larry Rhodes and wife, Brenda of Warrensville; her daughter, Jean Jones of Warrensville; her sister, Ruth Powers of West Jefferson; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one step-grandchild, six step-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
