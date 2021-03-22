Ema Lou Brown Caudill, 92 of Lansing, N.C., passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Margate Health & Rehab Center.
Mrs. Caudill was born April 20, 1928 in Ashe County to the late Robert Dewey and Ava Lea Jones Brown. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Clifford Caudill and brothers, Jessie Clay, “J. C.” Brown, Robert Edsel Brown and Joseph “Joe” Bane Brown.
Mrs. Caudill was a member of New River Baptist Church. She was a supervisor at Hanes Knit Products and retired after 30 plus years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and sewing.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at New River Baptist Church by the Rev. Wayne Jones. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Mrs. Caudill lay in state from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday, March 18th at Badger Funeral Home.
Mrs. Caudill is survived by her daughter, Anita Testerman and husband Ralph of Wilkesboro; son, Denver Caudill and wife Rita of Lansing; brothers, Paul Brown and wife Patsy of West Jefferson and Edward Herbert Brown and wife Eloise of Winston Salem; grandchildren, James Clay Caudill of Lansing, Tonya Michelle Denny and husband Lee of Creston and Jeremy Testerman and wife Amanda of Wilkesboro; great-grandchildren, Brandy Nicole Caudill, Jamie Marie Caudill, Chad Abraham Denny, Charles Aaron Denny, Heather Danielle Testerman Ester, Dylan Jarod Testerman and Alisha Johnson Pigg; and great-great-grandchildren, Brayden Shawn Anderson, Dawson Dirks Caudill, Trevor and Avery. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to New River Baptist Church c/o Jaylene Warden, 9721 NC Hwy. 113, Piney Creek, NC 28663.