Mrs. Erma Lee Brooks Miller, 88, of Crumpler, N.C., passed away Friday morning, November 1, 2019, at Ashe Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 3pm at Boone Family Funeral Home with Elder Robert Shatley officiating. Burial followed in the Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
The family received friends from 2-3pm on Sunday at Boone Family Funeral Home.
Erma Lee was born July 21, 1931, to the late Joseph and Lena Tuggle Brooks. Erma Lee was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. She worked as a stay at home mother and worked with her husband, Ben on the family farm. In her later years, she still enjoyed working in her garden and growing her beautiful flowers.
While her health allowed, she was an active member of Senter Primitive Baptist Church and took great joy in their annual meetings and loved to prepare meals for visiting Elders and congregations. Erma Lee also took great joy in creating beautiful prize-winning handmade pillows and quilts. She was an outstanding cook and immaculate homemaker.
As her health declined, she often spoke of the many blessings that God had bestowed on her and looked forward to seeing her heavenly home and being reunited with family and friends, especially her husband, Ben, and her son, Kenneth.
She will be greatly missed by all how knew her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Darius Miller; and son, Kenneth Walter Miller.
Mrs. Miller is survived by two daughters, Crystal Little and husband, Tommy, of Crumpler, Clara Shore and husband, Tom, of Pinehall, N.C.; one sister, Eva Marie Oakley of Hamptonville; five grandchildren, Kris Little and wife, Jamie, of Crumpler, Kirk Shore and wife, Rhonda, of Wantagh, NY, Kent Shore and wife, Jennifer, of Pinehall, N.C., Derek Shore of New York City, and Amanda Overcash and husband, Norman, of Pinehall, N.C.; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family would like to thank each and very special person at Ashe Assisted Living and Memory Care that helped with Erma Lee and took such wonderful loving care of her during her stay there. They also appreciate so much all that Dr. Wonsick and the outstanding staff of Medi Home Health and Hospice did during the time or her illness and the numerous friends and family who supported them with prayers and kindness.
Memorials may be made to Senter Primitive Baptist Church, C/O Bobby Absher, or to Ashe Assisted Living and Memory Care, 180 Chatty Rob Lane, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
You may give the family your condolence at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
