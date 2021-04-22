Ethel Baker, 86 of Crumpler, N.C., passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at her home.
Ethel was born July 10, 1934 in Ashe County, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mae Taylor Segraves; her father, Blan Hudler; and one brother, Robert “Bobby” Hudler.
Mrs. Baker was a talented quilter; she also enjoyed gardening, canning, reading and working crossword puzzles. For a number of years, Ethel drove the book mobile for the Ashe County Library. Ethel was a member of the Church of God, a Worldwide Association, where she was highly respected and beloved by her church family.
Mrs. Baker is survived by her husband of 70 years, Haynes Junior Baker; three sons, Jeffrey Baker and wife, Nancy of Arden, NC, Mark Baker and wife, Stephanie of Chester, SC and David Baker and wife Dorrie of Todd, NC, four brothers, Jerry Segraves of West Jefferson, Johnny Segraves and wife Phyllis of Laurel Springs, Garnet Segraves and wife Sherry of Fleetwood and Garland Segraves and wife Patty of Sparta; eight grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jennifer, Stephen, Brittany (Cody), Benjamin, Jessica, Hannah (Corey) and Jonathan; and three great-grandchildren, Elaina, Blaine and Lucy. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Ron Kelley. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow at Healing Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to: Friends of the Ashe County Library, 148 Library Drive, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
