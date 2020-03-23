Everette Edward Elliott, 81, of 149 Roberts Road, Laurel Springs, N.C., passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020.
He was born on June 11, 1938 in Ashe County, N.C., to the late Lester and Daisy Osborne Elliott. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Ashley and Eula Mae Dollar.
Everette was a member and a deacon of Laurel Springs Baptist Church. He served on the Board of Directors for Laurel Springs Fire Departments. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Everette loved farming and working his cattle.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nina Elliott of the home; four brothers, C.B. Elliott of Creston, Norman Elliott of Jefferson, Robert Elliott and wife, Reda, of Creston, Larry Elliott and wife, Bronda, of Jefferson; three sisters, Glenda Goodman and husband, Mack, of Todd, Barbara Roland and husband, Jerry, of Warrensville, Doris Stroud and husband, John, of Creston; special friends, Jeff Blevins and wife, Sandie, Maggie, Blevins, Megan Ward and husband, Austin, LJ Ward all of Laurel Springs; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A private service were held Sunday, March 22, 2020. Interment followed at the Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. A funeral service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Shelia Taylor, 30 Dan Ridge Lane, Laurel Springs, NC 28644.
Grandview Memorial Funeral Home is proudly serving the Elliott family and if you wish, online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.grandviewfuneralhome.com
Commented