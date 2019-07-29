Mr. Francis Marion Miller, better known as Marion, 80, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 2pm at Zion United Methodist Church with Pastor David Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Masonic Rites.
The family received friends Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Boone Family Funeral Home.
Francis Marion Miller, was born to Rosa Belle and Henry Paul Miller on May 9, 1939. In his teenage and young adult years, he developed a great love for cars and enjoyed driving way too fast!
Marion was a beloved member of the Class of '57 from Beaver Creek High School. He always enjoyed reunions and any occasion that he could spend time with his many, many high school and community friends.
As a lifelong member of Zion United Methodist Church, in Todd, he took great pride in teaching Sunday school and he also held the position as a Lay Speaker. The summer church Fish Frys were his favorite! One of the most important goals to Marion, was telling people, showing people, and living a life representative of, the love of Jesus! He never met a stranger, and offered a hand to anyone in need, at any time, and anywhere.
In being an amazingly unselfish and kind father, he made sure that his kids knew Jesus, that he always took time to coach and play, and made sure to never miss a ballgame. Along with fun though, came work. Farming was one of his loves, but he also felt it important, to use as a tool, to instill a good work ethic in his children, and grandchildren. Cattle farming, raising tobacco and working in the hay fields, were an important part of everyday life. Retirement came in the late 80's, from Lowes Hardware Companies.
On July 13th, 1998, Marion lost his beloved wife, Ilean, to cancer. He was also preceded in death, by both of his parents, and one son, Charles Anthony Miller.
Marion was involved in many activities as an active member of his community, and surrounding counties, as well. In his younger years, he was a member of the Fleetwood Fire Department. He was an active member (and past Master) of the local Masonic Lodge, a member (and past President) of the Lions Club, and involved in many Shrine activities as well.
Vacationing at the beach, with family, was a favorite and yearly event! Until late in his lifetime, Marion loved to ride Harleys and he also had a huge love for dancing! He danced for many years up at High Country Dance and became quite the clogger. Out on the mountain, he line danced for hours on end. He spent every weekend, for many years, on different stages and dance floors. You might also have found him out hiking on a nice day, with friends. In retirement, he also found great joy and made many friends, working at Appalachian Auto Glass in Boone, for over 15 years.
On July 10th, we lost our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law, brother, uncle, neighbor, co-worker, dance partner and friend. He passed away in his home, early that morning, with his children holding his hands. He was ready.
He is survived by one daughter, Kelly Miller London, and husband, Glenn, of Maiden, N.C.; three sons, Brandon Miller and wife, Lauren, of Charlotte, Marty Miller of Charlotte, and Rusty Miller and wife, Melinda, of Goodview, VA; one step-son, Tony Miller and wife, Catherine, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; three grandchildren, Samantha Pennell and husband, Brad, of Mooresville, Brad Miller and wife, Jeannie, of Shelby, and Katie Elswick and husband, Cody, of Moneta, VA; four great-grandchildren, Tony Miller, Timothy Miller, and Ashton Shepherd of Shelby, and Asher Eiswick of Moneta, VA; one sister, Brenda Hartzog and husband, Jacob, of Pinnacle; and one brother, Warren Miller and wife, Sylvia, of Warrensville; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorials may be made to Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, c/o Jim Taylor, 580 Grant Houck Road, Todd, NC 28684
