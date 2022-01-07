Fred Wilson Ham, 95, of West Grove, PA went to be with the Lord on January 4, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at home.
He was the husband of Norma Jean “Sue” Ham with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. Born to the late Forester “Foster” Ham and Virginia “Jenny” Miller in Lansing, Ashe County, North Carolina, he was the last surviving of seven siblings.
Fred spent his youth in Lansing, moving to Pennsylvania to find work in his late teens. It is in Pennsylvania where he and Sue met and started a wonderful life together. They eventually began a family mushroom farm where they would work until retirement. Fred was a family man who enjoyed hunting, gardening and traditional country music. He and his wife loved to travel. In the early days, they would pack up their seven children in a station wagon to visit family in North Carolina. In retirement, they enjoyed car trips around the country including favorites like Pigeon Forge, TN and Branson, MO.
Fred is predeceased by his daughter, Susan and granddaughter, Jennifer.
He is survived by his children, Carol, Michael (Shelly), Karen (Joe), James, Lisa (Steve) and Fred (Joan). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brian, Michael (Erica), Christy (James), Patricia (John), Amanda (Chris), Katelyn, Emily and eight great-grandchildren.
The memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church, 218 Ellicott Rd, Avondale, PA 19311, with visitation at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Final resting at Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD will follow.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Calvary Baptist Church, 218 Ellicott RD, Avondale, PA 19311.