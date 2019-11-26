Mrs. Freda Church Miller Loggins, 72, of Fleetwood, N.C., passed away Monday afternoon, November 25, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Fleetwood with the Rev. Paul Coffey and the Rev. Tim Coffey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019; one hour prior to the funeral service.
Mrs. Loggins was born in Watauga County on July 9, 1947 to the late Burl H. and Katherine Watson Church. She retired from Leviton Mfg. Company; after working 30 plus years. Freda was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her yard and gardening. She loved her family and caring for others. She was a loving mother and sister; she will be missed by all.
She was also preceded in death by two husbands, Durwood Miller and Johnny Loggins.
Mrs. Loggins is survived by a son, Reid Miller, of Fleetwood; three brothers, Sammy Church and wife, Shirley, of Jefferson, Cline Church and wife, Ellen, of Fleetwood and Paul Church and wife, Marlene, of Fleetwood; a sister, Grace Greer, of High Point; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Ashe County Sharing Center, PO Box 334, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
Commented