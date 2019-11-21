Gale Fred Walker, 81, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Margate Health and Rehab.
Mr. Walker was born January 19, 1938 in Whitetop, VA to John Ivory Walker and Ina Ethel Sullivan Walker. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Robert James Walker; fifteen brothers and sisters; and his father-in-law, Walter Turner.
Mr. Walker served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Vietnam. He loved all kinds of sports, especially his Duke Blue Devils. He was a member of Smethport United Methodist Church. Mr. Walker worked at Miller Insurance for 38 years. He was a member of the Odd Fellows. He was always friendly and had a smile. Gale was a loving husband, brother and friend.
Mr. Walker is survived by his wife of 60 years, Geneva Irene Turner Walker; one brother, Frank Walker and wife, Shirley, of Jefferson; sister-in-law, Gladys Tjaden of Lansing; mother-in-law, Irene Turner of West Jefferson; two half-sisters, Opal White of West Virginia and Ruby McCrosky of Virginia; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Margaret Wannemacher and the Rev. Tom Graybeal. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens with military rites.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Smethport United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1839, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Walker's arrangements.
