Gary Keith Chatham, 63, of Jefferson, N.C., died Monday, May 24, 2021 at his home.
Gary was born August 27, 1957 in Ashe County to the late Gilmer Ward Chatham and Mary Mash Chatham. Gary was a member of the Glendale Springs Volunteer Fire Department. He was a good neighbor who always helped others. He was a great storyteller and jokester who never met a stranger. Gary was a hard worker and in his free time he loved to spend time at the river.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Nathan Mash. Burial will follow in the Claude Mash Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Mr. Chatham is survived by one son, Chase Chatham of West Jefferson; one daughter, Crystal Linville and husband Toby of Fletcher, NC; one brother, Greg Chatham and wife Jackie of West Jefferson; one sister, Glenna Billings and husband Chy of Wilkesboro; and one grandchild, Jacelynn Chatham. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to help with medical expenses through First National Bank.
Online condolences may be send and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.