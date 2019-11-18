Gene Edward Phillips, 79, of Deep Gap, N.C., passed away at his home on November 8, 2019.
He was son of the late Russell Fletcher Phillips and Ruth Church Phillips, born September 13, 1940 in Wilkes County.
He is survived by son, Tony (Diane) Phillips; daughter, Shelley Phillips; granddaughter, Madison (Garrett) Phillips Darsey; brother, Alton Phillips; sister-in-law, Barbara Phillips; step son, Keith Greer; many cousins, nieces and nephews; companion, Janice Tester; and friend, Annette Salyards.
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. on November 23 at Old Fields Baptist Church, Fleetwood, 1:00 p.m. Visitation. Interment at Gap Creek Cemetery, Deep Gap.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
