George Dean Taylor, better known as Dean,75 of Jefferson, N.C., died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Mr. Taylor was born December 25, 1944 in Ashe County to the late Wiley Everett and Ollie Chatham Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Katrina Louise Taylor Wyatt and several brothers and sisters.
Dean attended Calvary Freewill Baptist Church. He worked at several grocery stores in Ashe County through the years and retired from Food Lion. Dean loved camping, farming and watching westerns. He loved spending time with his family and friends most of all.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery by Pastor Sonny Thomas. The family received friends from 1 p.m. -2 p.m., prior to the service.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Taylor is survived by, his wife, Joan Taylor; son, Carlos Dean Taylor of Elk Creek, VA; step-daughter, Amy Melissa Wilcox of Jefferson; brother, Mick Taylor and wife Patsy of Jefferson; sisters, Wylene Fitzgerald and husband Willie of Wilkesboro and Marie Setzler of Ohio; daughter-in-law, Carol Miller of Jefferson; son-in-law, Butch Wyatt of Jefferson; grandchildren, Alex and Emily Kissinger, Colby Taylor and wife Karla, Emily Anderson and Ann Marie Ballou; great-grandchildren, Bella, Danielle, Troy, Paige, Luke and Ben. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Email condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral home was entrusted with the arrangements.
