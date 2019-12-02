Georgia Stanley Blevins, 76, of Lansing, N.C., passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Blevins was born on October 27, 1943 in Ashe County, N.C., to Harley and Annie Stanley. She was preceded in death by her parents.
She enjoyed collecting Indian figurines. She loved her husband and her family and had a very giving heart. Mrs. Blevins was a member of New Home Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, William Lester Blevins. They married on September 11, 1965. He cared for her during her battle of sickness of 43 years.
Mrs. Blevins is also survived by one brother, Harry Bud Stanley of Lansing; four sisters, Minnie Blevins of Lansing, Gaye Jones and husband, Earl, of Crumpler, Dorothy Cline and husband, Bill, of Lansing, and Brenda Ward and husband, Charles, of West Jefferson; also surviving are several nieces and nephews including a special niece, Angie Miller and special nephew, Bill Blevins.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Tommy Dollar and the Rev. Fred Richardson. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
The family respectfully requests no food please. Flowers will be accepted.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mrs. Blevins' arrangements.
