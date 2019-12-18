Mrs. Geraldine Wilson Greer, 94, of West Jefferson, N.C., formerly of the Creston, N.C., area passed away Monday morning, December 16, 2019 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Benny Wilson and the Rev. Larry Shepherd officiating. Entombment will follow in Ashelawn Mausoleum of Prayers.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10:00 until 12:00 pm at Boone Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Greer was born in Mountain City, TN on January 17, 1925 to the late Preston and Ruth Kilby Wilson. When she first started her career, she taught school in a one room school house. Later in life she retired from Belks after working several years. She was a loving mother; she will be missed by all.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Odell Greer; two sisters, Imajean Suggs and Ruth Marritt.
Mrs. Greer is survived by three sons, Robert Greer, of Jefferson, Fredrick Ralph Greer and wife, Vanessa, of Winston-Salem and Rev. Benny Wilson and wife, Mary, of Charlotte, N.C.; a daughter, Patricia Greer Angerer and husband, Joe, of West Columbia, S.C.; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Ashe County Sharing Center, PO Box 334, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
