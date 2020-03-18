Mr. Gerard Thomas Granger, better known as, "Jerry", 69, of Lansing, N.C., passed away Sunday afternoon, March 15, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Lawrence officiating.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m., at Boone Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Granger was born in Queens, New York on October 9, 1950 to the late Robert W. and Josephine Borello Granger. He worked in sales most of his life. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and being outdoors. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by all.
He is survived by his wife, Cherie Granger; two sons, Lee Granger and his wife, Lena, of Yadkinville and Paul Granger, of Jacksonville, FL; three brothers, Freddie Granger, of Commack, New York, Bobby Granger, of Huntington, New York and Ray Granger, of Brooklyn, New York; a sister, Debbie Dogan, of North Port, New York; a granddaughter, Haley Granger (Angel Cakes); several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
Commented