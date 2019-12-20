Glena Gale Barker, 81, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Ashe Assisted Living.
Glena was born August 2, 1938 in Lancaster, PA to the late Dean and Virginia Neaves Barker. Glena loved being a homemaker, doing cross stitch and embroidery. She was a wonderful babysitter and enjoyed taking care of children. Glena enjoyed collecting tee shirts on family trips. She always had a smile for everyone and was a joy to be around.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 PM Friday, December 20, 2019 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Patricia Turner and the Rev. Dr. Michael Lea. Entombment will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum of Prayer. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 3:30 prior to the service.
Ms. Barker is survived by her sister, Dot Green and husband, Calvin of West Jefferson.
Also surviving are niece and nephew, Lisa Osborne and husband, David, Chris McNeill and wife Becky; also surviving are four great-nieces, Samantha and Taylor McNeill, Madison and Hannah Osborne
Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to Ashe Assisted Living, 182 Chattyrob Lane, West Jefferson, NC 28694, Ashe Services for Aging, PO Box 9, West Jefferson, NC 2894 or Medi Home Hospice, PO Box 421, Jefferson NC 28640.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
