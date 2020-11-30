Mr. Glenn South, 87, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Tuesday morning, November 24, 2020 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service was held at 12 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Calloway Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Harless and the Rev. Tom Graybeal officiating and also with military rites.
Mr. South was born in Ashe County on January 1, 1933 to the late Frelin and Esther Burgess South. He served in the United States Army. He worked as an appliance technician at Burgess Furniture for many years. Later he and Tom Severt started Severt’s Sheet Metal. Glenn was a Deacon and a Sunday school teacher at Obids Baptist Church. He was a godly man and a loving husband, father and brother; he will be missed by all.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Earnest South and Lloyd South; and two sisters, Boyd South Mickey and Stella Mae South.
Mr. South was survived by his wife, Vilena Elliott South; a son, Larry South of Hillsville, VA; a daughter, Karen Williams and husband, Bob of West Jefferson; a brother, Elder Floyd South and wife, Lea Ella of West Jefferson; a sister, Barbara Dillard and husband, Dean of Farmington; seven granddaughters; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to: Obids Baptist Church, c/o Karen Bare, 1325 Old Obids Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
The family does request that everyone wear a mask and social distance themselves at the services.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.