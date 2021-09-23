Goldie Marie Bare Lyle, 94, of Jefferson, N.C., died Sunday, September 19, 2021 at her home.
Mrs. Lyle was born August 21, 1927 in Ashe County to the late Henry and Ollie Hunt Bare. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Tam Lyle; infant son, Richard Allen Lyle and all her brothers and sisters.
Goldie loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Glendale Springs Presbyterian Church where she often sang at the services. She has read the Bible in its entirety eight times. She had a great love for her family and was proud of all of them. One of her favorite things to do was to call in to WKSK radio where they knew her on a first name basis.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. J. D. Walton, the Rev. Sidney Crunk and Maurice Graham. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Lyle will lie in state from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., prior to the service. The family will not be present. Please wear a mask if attending the services.
Mrs. Lyle is survived by one son, Jerrold Lyle of Jefferson; two daughters, Glenda Hartzog and husband Ken and Janie Walton and husband, David all of Jefferson; six grandchildren, Misty Walton, Justin Walton, Matt Hartzog, Kendra Thompson, Megan Lyle and Molly Lyle; three great-grandchildren, Connor, Simon and Keaton Thompson; and caregiver, Ruby Blevins. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Goldie recently told her family she was looking forward to seeing her husband again in heaven. The family would like to thank all the friends, neighbors and other caregivers for all the help they gave to Goldie.
Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to Glendale Springs Presbyterian Church, PO Box 247, Glendale Springs, NC 28629.
Email condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.