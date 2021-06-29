Goldie “Sis” Mae Adams Hamby, 97, was called to heaven June 22, 2021 peacefully in her sleep at her home in Jefferson, N.C.
Goldie was born in Yadkin County on July 31, 1923 to the late Shirl Hampton and Blanche Caudle Adams. Goldie was the second born, and first girl of 12 children. She has been blessed to have such fun times with all her brothers and sisters. She graduated from Booneville High School in 1940. After school, she worked various jobs including Peerless Hosiery in Ashe County and finished her career at Sprague Electric in Lansing, NC. On December 20, 1941 Goldie married Adolphus “Red” Hamby. On August 26, 1947 their daughter Karen was born.
Goldie was so witty and sharp, even until her last day. The doctor said she was the most amazing come back story of his career. She could talk politics, current events and could name all her sisters' and brothers' birthdays and, she would add, “and I know most of their names”. She would get a twinkle in her eye when she would share a funny story. Goldie was of the Christian faith and attended Quaker, Baptist and Methodist churches in her lifetime.
In addition to her parents, Goldie is preceded in death by her sister, Pernell Hobson; and her brothers, Harold Adams, Howard (Sam) Adams, Troy Adams and David Adams.
At the time of her death, Goldie is survived by her daughter, Karen Goodman and her son-in-law N.G. Goodman of Jefferson, NC. Her sisters, Helen Foster of Greenville, NC and Peggy Jane Lambert (Ray) of Pfafftown, NC; her brothers, Bobby (Mutt) Adams of Pfafftown, NC, Ross Adams (Jean) of Pfafftown, NC, Jack Adams (Ann) of East Bend, NC and Michael “Mike” Adams of Stokesdale; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Andy Lambert and the Rev. Joseph Augustine officiating. Burial will follow in the Ashelawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The body will lie in state from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday; two hours prior to the funeral service.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Boone Family Funeral Home.
Flowers will be accepted, but memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice.
