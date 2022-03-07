Harold Timothy Stack, 70 years young, of West Jefferson, North Carolina was escorted to Heaven by his Holy Spirit on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
He lived his life for his Jesus, and died knowing Jesus had big plans for him in Heaven. Tim looked forward to being in the presence of his Lord and serving Him in his Heavenly home.
Tim's survivors include his mother, Annie Blanche Stack (91 years young) and his father Harold T. Stack (98 years young). Tim's son Joshua and Tim's sister, Sandra (Sandi) Garwood. All of them reside in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Tim had three stepchildren, but lovingly considered them "his" children. Kayla Barkdull resides in Nashville, Tennessee, Amanda Barkdull (Mandy) and Joel Barkdull in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Tim's deceased wife Susan Simonds died on March 13, 2009.
Tim had nine aunts and uncles on both sides of the family, so family reunions were huge. Tim was a loyal son, father, and brother.
There were three priorities in Tim's life. His GOD, his family and his country, Tim was born in Summerville, South Carolina and lived in the low country of Dorchester, South Carolina. He grew up on a farm. Much of Tim's adult life was lived in Chester South Carolina where he and Susan raised their family. Tim retired from Eagle Lighting in Rock Hill in 2015. He and Joshua moved to the mountains of West Jefferson, North Carolina to support his parents and his sister.
Tim lived to worship his Savior with other Christians at Midway Baptist Church in West Jefferson. Most of all, he loved reading the Holy Word of God and sharing the insights the Holy Spirit gave him. A quote on Tim's Life.
"There is how we were before, and how we are now, and the time between is spent choosing which doors to open, and which to close."
A celebration of Tim's life will take place on Saturday March 12th at 3 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church. The address is 1670 Mount Jefferson Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694. Donations in memory of Tim may be made to the Benevolence Fund at Midway Baptist Church. The phone number is 336-246-2012.