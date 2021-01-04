Harry Elwood “Bud” Stanley, 73, of Lansing, N.C., died on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at his home in Lansing.
Mr. Stanley was born on December 11, 1947 to Harley and Annie Miller Stanley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Stanley, his parents and one sister, Georgia Blevins. Mr. Stanley was a member of new home Baptist Church, he retired from United Chemi-Con formerly Sprague Electric. He enjoyed spending time with his family and he enjoyed his farming. He was a loving dad, grandpa, brother and uncle.
The family would like to send their appreciation to a special niece and nephew Angie Miller and Bill Blevins for their help and care during Bud’s illness.
Mr. Stanley is survived by, two sons, Randy Stanley (Marilyn) of Lansing, Scott Stanley (Melissa) of Mountain City, TN, one daughter, Cindy Gentry (Jeff) of Wilkesboro, fiancée, Shirley Farmer of Lansing, three grandchildren, Casey Ham of Mountain City, Macie & Austin Stanley of Lansing, and three great-grandchildren, four sisters, Minnie Blevins of Lansing, Gaye Jones (Earl) of Crumpler, Dorothy Cline (Bill) of Lansing, Brenda Ward of West Jefferson; also surviving are several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Jonathan Stansberry, Minister Danny Miller and the Rev. Tommy Dollar. Burial followed in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at Ashelawn.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society or to the Lansing Volunteer Fire Department.
The family met at the home place on Little Horse Creek Road in Lansing.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Stanley’s arrangements.