Helen Jones Bard, 93, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away on Saturday, February 20th, 2021 at Forsyth Memorial Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC.
She was born on January 3rd, 1928 to the late Bynum and Rachel Pennington Jones in Lansing, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Blair K. Bard. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Wayne Jones, Ruth Rosenbaum, Howard Jones, Jack Jones, Donna Justice, and son-in-law William O. Hollingsworth, Jr.
Helen is survived by four children, Susan Hollingsworth of Statesville, Cathy Lasater of Brevard, Gina Gentry of Kernersville, and son Arlen Bard of West Jefferson. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Christopher Hollingsworth, Alexander Hollingsworth, Stuart Lasater, Suzanne Lasater Clyburn, Dusty Bard, Amber Bard Coleman, Shade Gentry, Tess Gentry, and 13 great-grandchildren and three great step-grandchildren.
She is also survived by three sisters, Joanna Wolf and Mary Wright both of Meadowview, VA, Gaynelle Davis of Marion, VA, sister-in-law Mary Jones of Fairfax, VA, brother-in-law Bobby Justice of Spruce Pine, NC, and many nieces and nephews.
Helen worked for many years at Central Food Market in West Jefferson where she never met a stranger. In her retirement years, she volunteered at Generations Daycare through the Ashe County Foster Grandparents program. She loved meeting people, having family gatherings, and put the needs of her family and others first. Everyone enjoyed her endearing wit and sense of humor.
Helen was a great southern cook, homemaker, and avid gardener who loved growing vegetables and beautiful flowers. She enjoyed bargain hunting at yard sales and flea markets. She made sure the birds never went hungry and watched them every day from her favorite chair. Helen was affectionately known as “Momma Bard” by her grandchildren who loved her dearly. She will be deeply missed by her family and will remain in our hearts until we see her again.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregiver and dear friend, Judy Jenkins, and to Cathy Clark, FNP and nurse Angie Wingler at Mount Jefferson Family Medicine for the special care and attention she received during her senior years.
Due to COVID-19, a private service was held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24th at Boone Family Funeral Home in West Jefferson. Burial followed at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, Helen and the family request donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or the Appalachian Foster Grandparents Program, PO Box 605, Jefferson, NC 28640.
