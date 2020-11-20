Herbert F. Bare, 91 of West Jefferson, N.C., died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Forest Ridge Assisted Living.
Mr. Bare was born February 7, 1929 in Ashe County to the late Esau and Ethel Black Bare. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Parrish and Pauline Harger. Mr. Bare was a proud United States Army Veteran who served in the 25th Infantry during the Korean War. He was a member of First Baptist Church in West Jefferson. He retired from Sprague Electric after over 30 years of service. His hobbies included skeet shooting and hunting pheasant.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Bare is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Hudler Bare; son, Mike Bare and wife Robin of Longmont, Colorado; daughter, Beth Johnson and husband Mike of Lansing; grandchildren, Emily Ballou, Eric Johnson, Mychal, Kristopher and Cassandra Bare; great-grandchildren, Cohen Ballou, Vylette Bare and Ella Ballou. Two nieces also survive.
The family respectfully request no food or flowers please.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 180, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
