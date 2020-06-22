Hobert Lee Von Delp, 74, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Delp was born in Wilkes County, N.C., on February 22, 1946 to the late Hobert Reeves and Clyde Virginia Farmer Delp. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Geneva Thompson; one brother, Jack Norris Delp; and a special nephew, Ryan Anderson Wagoner.
Von's occupation was logging for over 50 years. His hobbies were woodworking and working on older model trucks. He loved being with his family and sharing meals together and talking about things they did as they were growing up. He also loved his church family at Oak Grove Baptist Church where he faithfully attended for 46 years. He enjoyed the good meals and fellowship with all of them.
Mr. Delp is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Judy Kay Maye Delp; three brothers, Larry Delp and wife, Linda of Sparta, Danny Delp of Galax, Virginia, and Archie Delp and wife, Linda of Sparta; four sisters, Linda Kirby and husband, Dwight of Alexandria, Alabama, Sue Wagoner and husband, Paul of Sparta, Jane Hain and husband, Gary of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Flo Thompson of Sparta; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev Tommy Dollar, the Rev. George Grubb, and the Rev. Hugh Miller. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens with military rites performed by the Army National Guard.
The body will lie in state from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020 prior to the funeral service.
Flowers will be accepted; the family respectfully requests no food please.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Delp's arrangements.
