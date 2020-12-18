Howard Dean Blackburn, 86 of West Jefferson, N.C., died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Blackburn was born February 13, 1934 in Ashe County to the late Howard Linney and Annie Fay Hartzog Blackburn. He was a graduate of Fleetwood High School in 1952.
Howard married Lynelle Owen on March 1, 1958 in Little Rock Arkansas. He served in the US Airforce from 1955 – 1963; 4 years active duty and 4 years in the reserve. He worked at R. J. Reynolds Archer for 30 years. Howard was a pilot and enjoyed flying, he also enjoyed NASCAR, working on cars, working on the farm and traveling.
Graveside services will be held in the spring.
Mr. Blackburn is survived by his wife, Lynelle Owen Blackburn; sons, Ronald Dean Blackburn and wife Maria of Lexington and Philip Owen Blackburn of Pfafftown; brother, Thomas Charles Blackburn and wife Katherine Bell of Hawaii; and grandchildren, Heather Ann Blizeck and husband Ryan of West Jefferson, Kristian Owen Blackburn of Pfafftown, Dylan Evan Blackburn and Chad Edward Blackburn both of Lexington.
In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to the Hartzog Cemetery Fund, c/o Lynelle Blackburn, 3226 Idlewild Rd., West Jefferson, NC 28694 Pine Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Donna Bare, 1226 Low Gap Rd., Jefferson, NC 28640 or Medi Home Hospice, PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28640.
