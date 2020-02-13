Howard Edward Roark, 78 of Lansing, N.C., went home to be with Jesus, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Roark was born April 21, 1941 in Ashe County to the late Roy and Gaye Wood Roark. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Susan Perry Roark; sisters, Margaret Galamore and Mary Lynn Roark; and brothers, Johnny and Harold Roark.
Howard was a dedicated caregiver to his wife until her death. He enjoyed working on lawnmowers in his spare time.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Roark Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Mr. Roark is survived by, his daughter, Lisa Lynn Wheeler and husband Joe of Lansing; son, James Edward Roark of Union Grove; and brothers, David Roark of Harmony, Mike Roark of Statesville, Jerry Roark of Clemmons and Wayne Roark of Yadkinville. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ashe Memorial Hospital Foundation, 200 Hospital Ave, Jefferson, NC 28640.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
