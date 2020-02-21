Mr. Howard Junior Sheets, 88, of Laurel Springs, N.C., passed Wednesday afternoon, February 19, 2020 at Margate Health & Rehab Center.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00pm at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Johnny Goodman officiating. Burial will follow in the Peak Creek Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00-2:00pm at Boone Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Sheets was born in Ashe County on October 13, 1931 to the late Fred Guy and Bessie Jane Lowman Sheets. He retired from Dairy Farming and Carpentry.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Sheets; a brother, Jack Sheets; two sisters, Janice Woods and Eula Black; a son-in-law, Mark Taylor.
Mr. Sheets is survived by three sons, Herbert Sheets and wife, Doris, of Laurel Springs, Johnny Sheets and wife, Georgia, of North Wilkesboro and Ricky Sheets and wife, Janie, of Laurel Springs; five daughters, Shirley McCoy of Laurel Springs, Linda Wyatt and husband, Roger, of Piney Creek, Margie Hutchison and husband, Cliff, of Traphill, Mary Wingler, of Ferguson and Kay Taylor, of Laurel Springs; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to: Peak Creek Cemetery, c/o Dympse Bowlin, 1078 Peak Creek Church Road, Laurel Springs, NC 28644.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
