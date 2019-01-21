Mrs. Ida Belle McNeill Brown, 81, of Jefferson, N.C., died on Monday, January 21, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Brown was born on November 6, 1937, in Ashe County to Thomas Thurman and Bessie Miller McNeill. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Don McNeill, Garl McNeill, and Wade McNeill; four sisters; Clyde Black, Mary Prestwood, Lucy McNeill, and Ann Hurley.
Mrs. Brown enjoyed needlework, push mowing her yard, gardening and sharing vegetables out of her garden with neighbors. She retired from Sara Lee Knit Products where she worked for 39 years. Mrs. Brown was a member of Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church. She volunteered at Ashe Services for Aging.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her husband, Ray Brown; one daughter, Jill Poteat and husband, Johnny, of Warrensville; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Doug Halsey, the Rev. Cory Halsey, the Rev. Joey McClure, and the Rev. Tommy Dollar. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 24, 2019, prior to the service at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
The family respectfully requests no food, please. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 65, Jefferson, NC 28640.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mrs. Brown’s arrangements.
