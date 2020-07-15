Ina Mae Trivette Bare, 76 of Fleetwood, N.C., died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Bare was born November 2, 1943 in Ashe County, NC to the late Fred and Carrie Moretz Trivette. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Roop and Mary Lavon Caudill.
Ina Mae was a hard worker and worked until a month ago. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She enjoyed going to the senior center, playing bingo, genealogy and working in her flowers. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Big Flatts Baptist Church Cemetery by Elder Scott Jensen and Elder Thor Stockcamp.
Mrs. Bare is survived by, her son, Timothy Wade Bare of Fleetwood; daughters, Sherri Saunders and Tanya McNeill both of Jefferson; sister, Doris Dillard of Jefferson, brothers, Gwyn Trivette of West Jefferson, Wayne Trivette of Lenoir and James Trivette of Baldwin; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers appreciated or memorials may be made Ashe Services for Aging, 180 Chattyrob Lane, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
