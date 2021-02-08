Irene Salma Baldwin Turner, 102 of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Ashe Assisted Living.
Mrs. Turner was born on July 14, 1918 in Ashe County to Cicero and Dema Barker Baldwin. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 72 years, Walter James Turner; a son, Randy Turner; a sister, Ruby Ashley; two brothers, Ralph Baldwin and Reeves Baldwin; and a son-in-law, Gale Walker. Mrs. Turner was a member of Phoenix Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Geneva Walker and Gladys Tjaden, both of West Jefferson; also surviving are five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Turner lay in state on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
A private family service was held with the Rev. Tom Graybeal and the Rev. Lloyd Day officiating. Burial followed in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Phoenix Baptist Church.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
