Irene Weaver Wilson, 91, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021.
She was born September 30, 1929 in Ashe County to the late William Harrison Weaver and Ethel Alberta Testerman Weaver. Irene graduated from Lansing High School in Ashe County and retired with 10 years of service with the NC Department of Motor Vehicles. As long as her health permitted, she was an active member of New Hope Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, James Bradley “Brad” Wilson (Carole) of Raleigh; daughter, Jeannine Wilson Efting (Alan) of Wilmington; grandchildren: Anne W. Kratz (Rob), Alex Wilson (Mary Elizabeth), Allie F. Payne (Alex), Amie E. Hodges (Lee), Abigail Efting; four great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth B. “Ken” Weaver of Hendersonville; sisters: Notra W. McNatt (Ralph) of Charlotte, Carole W. Vanhoy (Steve) of Mooresville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Grady Wilson, Jr. on June 12, 2005.
Funeral service at 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Road, Raleigh, NC 27604. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27612.
The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the church.
In light of the current pandemic, the Wilson family encourages everyone to make a decision about attending services based on your best interest and safety. If unable to attend, the family would be grateful for your thoughts and prayers during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Road, Raleigh, NC 27604 or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.