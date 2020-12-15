Iris Gentry Elliott, 78, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Elliott was born August 30, 1942 in Ashe County to Elizabeth Nancy Gentry. She was a member of Open Arms Fellowship of Ashe. She was the wife of the late Roy M. Elliott.
Iris was a bus driver for 20 years with Ashe County Board of Education. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her enjoyment was her flowers, craft making, quilting, word search and coloring. She loved her two dogs and her cat, but most of all she loved her Lord and Savior. Iris was preceded in death by her mother; sister, Mary Pennington; and brother, Archie Kimberlin.
She is survived by son, Randy H. Elliott and spouse Kathy of West Jefferson; daughters, Regina Lyalls, Robin Hodges and spouse Pastor Mark Hodges all of Oklahoma; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sisters, Kay Combs and spouse Frank of Crumpler, Margaret Jones and spouse Kay of Elkin; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Open Arm’s Fellowship of Ashe (Ashe Shriner’s Hall) with the Rev. Ambrose “AM” Jones and the Rev. Mike Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Smethport Community Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Open Arm’s Fellowship of Ashe (Ashe Shriner’s Hall) from 1:00 until 2:00 on Thursday, prior to the service.
Flowers will be accepted.
Donations may be made to Medi Home Health of Ashe, 1877 N. Carolina Highway 163, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com