Jack Martin Gambill, 82, went home to be with the Lord on May 23, 2022. He died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Fort Mill, SC.
Jack was born on March 1, 1940, on his family farm in Chestnut Hill, North Carolina. He was the loving husband of Jeannie (Messina) Gambill for 52 years, and the youngest son of Wiley and Ruth Gambill. He graduated from Ashe Central High School, where he played basketball and was voted Most Courteous. He was a graduate of Alexander Hamilton School of Business.
After graduating, Jack worked at US Equipment in Warrington, PA. By the age of 26, he had worked his way up to Vice President of Sales. He later created the company RussJack, with his dear friend, the late Russ Gibson.
Jack returned to his home state of North Carolina in 1971, where he established two successful companies: Service Tool Supply Company and Gamco Services of Gastonia, NC. Jack was a driven, hardworking, and self-made business man. He was beloved by his colleagues, customers and suppliers, who became like family and looked to him for wisdom and advice.
Jack was a kind, funny, and loyal man of strong faith. He loved the mountains, and especially his hometown of Chestnut Hill. He loved all kinds of music, particularly bluegrass and gospel. Jack had a deep faith that was an inspiration and comfort to many. He had a sincere desire to follow Jesus and lead his family to do the same. He was humble and generous, and to know him was to love him.
Jack was a wonderful husband and father, and loved his family unconditionally. He is survived by his wife, Jeannie; and his five children: Greg Gambill (Susan) of Gastonia, NC, Geof Gambill (Joanna) of Stroudsburg, PA, Lesley Gambill Burroughs (Pete) of Fort Mill, SC, Dana Gambill of Fort Mill, SC, and Stephanie Gambill Kelley (Nate) of Boone, NC. Jack was also blessed with 13 grandchildren: Alease and Ross Gambill, Sophia, Olivia, and Carter Gambill, Hannah and Jack Burroughs, Nicholas, Sam and Josie Brathe, and Magnolia, Mia, and Marin Kelley.
A visitation was held at Palmetto Funeral Home in Fort Mill on Friday, May 27 from 5-7pm. Jack was laid to rest in his family cemetery in Chestnut Hill on Sunday, May 29 at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chestnut Hill Cemetery Fund - 969 Willie Brown Road, Crumpler, NC 28617.